Bill Schade’s body found near Shadow Mountain shoreline | SkyHiDailyNews.com

A multi-hour search effort for Grand Lake resident Bill Schade was tragically halted Sunday morning Jan. 14 after Schade’s body was discovered near the shoreline of Shadow Mountain Lake.

Members of Grand County’s Search and Rescue (GCSAR) Team 1 found Schade deceased at 8:10 a.m. this morning. Authorities believe Schade wandered to the area sometime Saturday evening. County officials notified Schade’s family of the discovery early Sunday morning. Authorities are investigating to determine a specific cause of death.

Schade was a 65-year-old resident of Grand Lake with Alzheimer’s. He went missing Saturday afternoon at around 4:10 p.m. and was last seen wearing tennis shoes, blue jeans and a green and black western jacket.

Lieutenant Dan Mayer, Public Information Officer for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), described some of the search efforts from Saturday night. Based on historical patterns relating to similar incidents Mayer said authorities believed they would find Schade within one-half-mile of his last known location. “He was found within that distance,” Mayer said. “We turned Grand Lake upside down last night. Our focus this morning was to hit the shorelines and the lake. That is where we found him unfortunately.”

The search efforts for Schade began Saturday evening with his family and progressed to include the Grand Lake Fire Protection District. Shortly thereafter both the GCSAR and GCSO joined the efforts. By 8:30 p.m. Saturday several local citizens had also responded to assist with the search.

Mayer said he was touched by the community support that was offered to help find Schade Saturday night. “We had this outpouring from the community that was just amazing,” Mayer said. “We had close to 20 Search and Rescue people out last night. Grand Lake Fire did a phenomenal job. Granby PD assisted. The National Park Service came up this morning (Sunday) and they were searching their areas.”

The Sky-Hi News extends our sincerest condolences to Schade’s family and friends as well as anyone experiencing grief from his tragic and untimely passing.