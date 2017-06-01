BLM plans tree removal for Strawberry Road | SkyHiNews.com

The federal Bureau of Land Management is planning to tackle some hazardous trees in Grand County this summer.

BLM officials from the Kremmling Field Office announced last week plans the agency has to initiate a hazardous tree removal project along BLM Road 2751, more commonly known as Strawberry Road, north of Tabernash in Grand County. Comments from federal officials stated the BLM anticipates the project beginning this week with work continuing into the summer.

The Strawberry Road area is accessed via Grand County Road 83 and County Road 84, leading to Meadow Creek Reservoir. It is the primary access point for anglers looking to dip their lines in the Fraser River from within the Fraser Canyon. The area sees significant traffic during the summer tourist season.

"People should be aware of the tree removal work this summer and be cautious or avoid the Strawberry Road area if possible," BLM Kremmling Field Manager Stephanie Odell said. "While the work may create some inconvenience this summer, it is an important step to keep the road open for the long-term."