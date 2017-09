Blue Valley Sportsman Club Shooting Range gets added safety features

Thanks to funding provided by a grant from the Friends of the NRA, the Blue Valley Sportsman Club was able to recently construct an earthen berm to separate the rifle range and trap range.

The berm is about 150 feet long and eight feet wide and provides a barrier between the two ranges which alleviates potential errant rifle shots from entering the shotgun range and also provides a sound barrier between the two ranges.

Prior to construction of the berm, use of the 300-, 400-, and 500-yard rifle ranges was not permitted during shotgun shooting activities. With the new berm, the complete shooting range can be utilized at all times with no closures necessary due to safety concerns.