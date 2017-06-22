Board eliminates student materials fee | SkyHiNews.com

Parents of East Grand students will see a reduction in costs next year after the District Board of Education voted to eliminate an annual $70 student materials fee.

Board members had discussed eliminating the fee at their first meeting this month as they reviewed, and voted to approve, the district's fee schedule for students.

During that meeting, the board tabled the materials fee component and approved the remainder of the district's fee schedule.

On Tuesday night, however, the Board of Education returned to the issue.

"I talked to Donette [Schmiedbauer, District Business Manager] and I think our reserves are healthy enough now we can do some things like this," Board President Mike McGinley said. "It will really help out families that have multiple kids."

Board Vice President Taunia Shipman echoed McGinley's sentiments saying that she believes eliminating the fee shows the community the district has strong financial management.

"I think it shows that when we ask for money, we manage it properly," Shipman said.

The board voted unanimously to eliminate the fee.