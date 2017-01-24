BOCC appoints Open Lands Committee | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Grand County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) made their selections for the Ballot Measure 1A Open Lands Advisory Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Ballot measure 1A was passed in the November 2016 election and imposes a county wide sales tax of 0.3 percent that expires in 10 years to be used solely for: keeping water in the Colorado River and other rivers, such as the Fraser River, available for agriculture, ranching, and outdoor recreation; conserving agricultural lands, natural areas, scenic open lands, wildlife habitat, wetlands, and river access through acquisition; and maintaining hiking and biking trails.

The committee consists of nine members: one from each incorporated town, and three at-large members. Each commissioner gave their selections and a motion was unanimously passed to appoint the suggested list of representatives.

At the meeting, Commissioner Merrit Linke said he received a lot of interest from the public about jointing the committee. Commissioner Kris Manguso said she was happy with the turnout of applicants, especially in her district.

The committee will convene twice a year to make recommendations to the BOCC regarding the disbursement of money from the Open Lands Fund, review applications for money, and discuss major trail maintenance programs.

open lands advisory committee

Winter Park: Joanna Goodman

Fraser: Maura McKnight

Grand Lake: Cindy Southway

Granby: Bob Saint

Hot Sulphur Springs: Mike Crosby

Kremmling: Jeff Miller

At Large: Paul Bruchez, Diana Matheson, and Steve Sears.

Commissioner Rich Cimino said that everyone he interviewed was qualified, and making the selection was tough.