Boy makes prayer path at Tabernash church for Eagle Scout project

Tyler Brown, a member of Boy Scout Troop 634, recently completed his Eagle Scout project last month.

He, along with a group of volunteers, built a prayer path with log signs and a sitting ring at the Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash.

"This project could not have been completed without the generous donations from these organizations and people," said Brown, who resides in Centennial. "I really appreciate all of the help these organizations, friends, and family provided for the project."

The church is now using this path for pre-school outings, youth group activities, and walks of reflection.

Brown said he had a lot of help from family and Bud Crawford, who is a member of the church. Crawford assisted in organizing the entire project and preparing for it. The project also received help and donations of materials from several organizations in the area, with the Fraser Pole Yard having donated the lumber and mulch. The mulch was used to build the path, and the lumber was used to build benches and signs.

Fraser Valley Gravel also donated rocks, which went around the switchbacks on the path and made it look more appealing.

Recommended Stories For You

And Nick's Dirt Works donated their time. They delivered two dump truck loads of mulch from the pole yard to the church. Safeway in Fraser also donated food for the volunteers who worked on the project.