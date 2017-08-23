BREAKING: Authorities find body of woman in Rocky Mountain National Park

A body discovered Tuesday morning near the North Inlet Trailhead in Rocky Mountain National Park has been identified as Teresa Sajsa, 59, of Englewood, according to park officials.

Sajsa was found by park rangers early Tuesday, according to a statement released by Rocky Mountain National Park late Wednesday afternoon. Authorities had been searching for the woman after a request for a welfare check was received by local law enforcement.

Park rangers first located a vehicle at the North Inlet Trailhead parking lot, located just north of Grand Lake, that was reported to be connected to Sajsa. Her body was then located near Tonahutu Creek, close to the trailhead.

A cause of death has not yet been released by the Grand County Coroner’s Office and no further information was released by park officials.

Sky-Hi News will update this story as more details are released.