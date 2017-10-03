Authorities seize Granby Ranch (UPDATED)

Update 10:30 a.m.

Granby Ranch CFO Dustin Lombard just presented a check to county officials to cover its delinquent tax obligation. The property has now been returned to Granby Ranch’s ownership.

—

Update 10:10 a.m.

Chains are being placed at the doors of Granby’s Base Lodge and maintenance buildings, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, along with posting signs at the entrances that the property now belongs to the county. It was reported a locksmith is on their way to change the buildings’ door locks.

Employees of Granby Ranch are not currently being allowed into the buildings.

—

Granby's beleaguered ski resort, Granby Ranch, was in turmoil Tuesday morning as local law enforcement officials moved into the area and seized the resort property for failure to pay local taxes.

Few details of the seizure have been released, but the seized property included Granby Ranch’s buildings and the resort’s golf course, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported by the sheriff’s office that an owner of the property stated they were en route with a check to fulfill the tax obligation, at which time the property would be released.

Stay tuned to Sky-Hi News for updates as more information is released.