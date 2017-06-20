UPDATED: Multi-acre fire along Vasquez Creek largely contained | SkyHiNews.com

By Sawyer D’Argonne | sdargonne@skyhinews.com

A multi-acre fire that broke out this afternoon near Vasquez Creek in Winter Park is now largely contained, according to Todd Holzwarth, chief of East Grand Fire Protection District.

The fire is between Vasquez Road and the Denver Water Board diversion ditch on forest service land, and is currently a couple acres, according to officials. No homes or structures are in the vicinity except for a water treatment plant that is unlikely to be in the fire's path, according to officials.

The fire is now considered largely contained, though responders from Grand Lake Fire, Granby Fire, Grand Lake Fire and East Grand Fire are all still on the scene. Roads into the area have been blocked indefinitely to the general public while emergency workers work to contain the blaze.

There are currently seven district fire engines and one from the Forest Service. There are around 20 firefighters on the ground at the moment.

A multi-mission aircraft collected video and heat signatures of the area. The heat signatures showed no hot spots outside of the fire's parameter. Emergency workers are pumping water out of Vasquez Creek to help suppress the flames, according to Holzwarth.

The fire is believed have originated from a campfire, as officials flagged a campfire near the area. The Forest Service will investigate the cause of the fire.

"I can only speculate at the moment. There were a ton of campers up there this weekend; there was no lightning in other words," he said.