Brevik Petersen competes in State Cross Country Championships

Last Saturday Middle Park cross country runner, and high school junior, Brevik Petersen headed down to Colorado Springs to compete in the Colorado State Cross Country Championships.

It was a calm dry day along the Front Range as Petersen and hundreds of other high school athletes from across the state took to the starting line at Penrose Arena. Petersen posted a solid performance over the weekend, finishing the course in 18:39 and securing a 120th individual place finish.

Scott Hicks, head coach for Middle Park's cross country team, noted this was Petersen's third year competing at the state cross country meet but added this was the first Petersen has raced alone.

"He has raced there every year of high high school career," Hicks stated. "The past two years with the entire squad."

Hicks went on to describe the dynamics of Saturday's course.

"First mile is fast with lots of turns," Hicks stated. "Second is hilly with two long climbs. The final mile is flat, fast, but with a tough uphill climb into the finish area. The course runs a little slow, but this was a better day for it based on weather and temp."

Petersen was Middle Park's only representative at the state meet this year after leading the Panther pack at the regional meet held in Delta two weeks ago. The young man said it was a different experience this year, competing without a team.

"It kind of felt different going down alone and sleep in a room alone," Petersen said.

He said he learned a valuable lesson at this year's championships.

"You gotta go out fast," he said. "If you don't start fast you get boxed in a lot. That is kind of what happened to me. I got boxed in. You just have to go fast, that was the lesson that was important."

Overall Petersen said he struggled during the first half of the season this year, recovering from some previous injuries and a bout of athletically induced asthma, but said things came together for him during the second half of the season.

"During the second half (of the season) I just told myself, if I want to go to state I have to get everything under control. Everything got under control and by the second week before regionals I was hitting really good workouts and getting mentally prepared."

For Coach Hicks 2017 was a season of learning.

"We had the majority of our team new to racing 5K distance, which is a tough distance to figure out," Coach Hicks stated. "We had a lot of new upperclassmen as well as freshmen, so it was learning all around."

Coach Hicks said he is proud of Middle Park's runners and that a majority of the students improved over the season and were able to meet their individual goals.

"It was unfortunate that we did not take a team to state or come away with a league championship," Hicks stated. "But i think many good lessons about racing and training ethics were learned. If we can take those lessons, shake some bad habits, we could be a competitive squad."