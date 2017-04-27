Brian R. Mahony: 1940 – 2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Brian Richard Mahony, 77, formerly of Grand Lake, Colorado, passed away from cancer on April 18, 2017 in Surprise, Arizona. He was born in San Francisco, California to Andrew F. Mahony and Gladys Ferguson Mahony. Mr. Mahony attended schools in California and at Colorado Mountain College. He achieved the Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Rank and was a US Marine Corp Reservist. Brian was employed by IBM for 31 years, first in San Jose, California and then transferring to IBM Boulder in 1965. After retiring and moving to Grand Lake, he worked at the Grand Lake Golf Course for 13 years. An avid outdoorsman, Brian began his adventures in the Rocky Mountains with many hours of snowmobiling, ATVing, golfing, etc. He held the office of Secretary of the Colorado Snowmobile Association, and was President of the Grand Lake Trailgroomers, helping to develop and enhance the trail system in the Grand Lake area.

Brian Mahony was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Craig S. Mahony. He is survived by his wife, Ann Michelle (Zimmerman) Mahony, two sons, Christopher Mahony and Paul (Laurie) Mahony, both of Longmont, Colorado and a daughter, Dana (Les) Tarlip of Fort Collins, Colorado, a step-son, Richard (Erin) Dittman of Denver, Colorado, two step-daughters, Beth (Jorge) Norman of West Palm Beach, Florida and Meg (Jeff) Hargett of Longmont, Colorado; 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, and his beloved golden retriever, Ginger. At his request, there will be a private service at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Flight for Life Colorado, Lakewood, Colorado.