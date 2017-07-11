Bringing Patsy Cline to life | SkyHiNews.com

Purely Patsy starring Colorado Native Kelley Zinge hits the Music on the Square stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The show is what it says it is: purely her music, her life as told intimately in her own words and songs. This loving tribute to a timeless star, the show details Patsy Cline's life from honky tonks to Carnegie Hall with humor and spirit and inspiration.

Colorado native, Kelley Zinge, with a voice as big as the Rockies, has been portraying Patsy Cline in stage shows across the country for over 15 years. Zinge and her talented band have toured all over Colorado and New Mexico playing sold out shows to happy people everywhere. Don't miss reminiscing over one of the most legendary singers of all time, with music played by some of the best musicians in Colorado.

Music On The Square is a summer concert series held Fridays through Sept. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square in downtown Winter Park. Bring an appetite and purchase dinner from a selection of entrees from two of Cooper Creek's finest restaurants. This week enjoy items from Leo's Kitchen and New Hong Kong.