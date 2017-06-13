Bringing the community together | SkyHiNews.com

Hot Sulphur Springs has looked forward to its annual Hot Sulphur Days each summer for the past 53 years. This year was no exception.

The event, which aims to bring the community together, featured live music and entertainment, a myriad of games for children, a pie sale, and much more, culminating with a large-scale fireworks display that lit up the night sky Saturday.

The three-day event, which began last Friday, brought people from around the region to the small yet industrious community of Hot Sulphur Springs. Led by a group of dedicated volunteers, the event offers more than just a chance to head outdoors and enjoy the weather; it's an opportunity for neighbors to meet and the community to come together.