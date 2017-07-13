Buffalo Days stampedes into Grand Lake this weekend | SkyHiNews.com

After wrapping up a stunning Fourth of July festival less than two weeks ago Grand Lake will be bustling once against this weekend with the 70th annual Buffalo Days event put on by the Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce, July 15 and 16.

The action kicks off Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. when runners will take their marks for the traditional 5K Buffalo Stampede. Prospective racers can register on the Chamber's website. The festivities will continue into Saturday afternoon with live music and a cookout featuring buffalo brauts and burgers. The Chamber will also offer beer and wine options during the event.

Live music will begin in the Grand Lake Town Park at 1 p.m. featuring the Colorado based group The Box Band. The Box Band will before from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a one hour break from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. while young Loveland based musician Emma Marie keeps the crowd entertained with her musical stylings.

The festivities will continue Sunday with a morning Cowboy Church service held at 10 a.m. at in Town Park. At 1 p.m. the annual Buffalo Days Parade will get underway on Grand Avenue. Officials from the Grand Lake Chamber said they are already seeing high registration numbers for the parade. If you are interested in participating in the parade you can also register on the Grand Lake Chamber website.

The parade will also feature a water zone at the end of the parade route where parade participants and attendees can engage in a fun filled water fight with squirt guns and other water toys.