Building towards a dream: Local man juggles work, training before bodybuilding contest

Turning dreams into reality is never an easy endeavor as local man Nate Patino now knows first-hand.

Patino is a small business owner, a husband and a fitness fanatic, but over the past two years, the 28-year-old Grand County resident has been pursuing a new goal: to successfully compete in his first bodybuilding and physique competition.

As the calendar slides into November, Patino is in the home stretch of preparations before he takes his first steps onto the competition stage later this month.

Patino will head to Golden on Nov. 11 to compete in the NPC Rocky Mountain bodybuilding competition. The event will be held at the Schools of Mines Green Hall Bunker Auditorium. Patino will compete in the men's classic physique event, one of three men's divisions for the event.

Patino has been pursuing peak physical fitness for years and began working out as a hobby in his late teen years. Roughly four years ago, Patino became more serious about working out and made fitness a lifestyle choice he constantly pursues. Fitting his workouts into his schedule is not always easy. When he isn't working out or sleeping, Patino is often busy operating his own roofing company, M&N Roofing.

He put his efforts in the context of motivation and desire.

Recommended Stories For You

"You have to be motivated," Patino said. "You have to be able to stick to it. A lot of people say they want to do this or to do that, but it takes action to get a reaction. If you want something you really have to go and chase it, you have to start looking for it."

For the last 12 weeks, Patino has been formally preparing for the contest this fall with two-a-day training sessions at the Mountain Beast gym in Granby. He has been putting in long days in the run up to the contest, starting with early morning, hour-long cardio sessions, followed by a full workday and capping off the day with a two-hour evening lift session.

As he readies for the formal competition he is focusing on his diet and his mental state, working to keep cravings at bay and listening to his body, to know when to push and when to rest. He said his body fat percentage will be somewhere between 1 and 2 percent on competition day.