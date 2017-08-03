Bulls, Boots & BBQ returns this month | SkyHiNews.com

The fifth annual Bulls, Boots & BBQ fundraiser is set to return to Grand County later this month, offering patrons an opportunity to have a good time for a great cause.

The events serves as the main fundraiser for the Grand County Rural Health Network, a local alliance that advocates and supports the health of underserved Grand County residents.

"We … really focus on what is best for the community," said Jen Fanning, executing director of the GCRHN. "We regularly ask the community what their needs are, what's getting in the way of them being as healthy as possible and what kinds of solutions can help?"

The event will take place August 17, and will change setting this year to the B Lazy 2 Ranch & Event Center. There will be a barbecue buffet, silent and live auctions and mechanical bull rides.

The 2017 Award for Excellence in Healthcare Service will also be presented at the event. This year the recipient is City Market Pharmacist Wade Walker. The award is given annually to someone who best represents the Grand County healthcare system. Recipients are nominated by their peers.

Walker has been working at City Market since 2003, and began working at the Granby location when it opened in 2004, serving as the pharmacy manager ever since.

"Personally, as a patient, when I go there he is friendly and helpful," said Fanning. "It's seldom in any kind of store where you go to a pharmacy and ask about a drug that the pharmacist will actually walk around the counter to speak with you. He actually shows you and talks to you, and asks if it's really what you need."

Walker graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1995. After college he held a series of pharmacist jobs at Walgreens. He also served as a drug information specialist for Forest Pharmaceuticals, and later in Forest's Professional Affairs/Drug Information Department.

Money raised at the fundraiser will go into GCRHN's general operating fund, which will then be distributed to whichever project the board feels needs it the most. Fanning said last year nearly 225 guests showed up to the fundraiser, and the alliance raised over $20,000. They are hoping to at least match those numbers this year.

"It's just a fun event to get people together and support our organization," said Fanning.