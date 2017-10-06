Edward Jones team welcomes new financial advisor

Grand County's Edward Jones associates recently welcomed a new face to the local Granby office. Colorado native Casey Chandler started her new role as an Edward Jones financial advisor on Sept. 1, joining Jan Knisley and Robert Cox as financial advisors in Grand County for Missouri based investment financial services firm.

Chandler, who grew up in one of Colorado's rural enclaves near Niwot, is a graduate of Colorado State University. She has been with Edward Jones for roughly one full year now and recently completed Edward Jones' intensive six-month financial advisor career development program, based in Tempe.

"Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us," Jan Knisley, financial advisor at Edward Jones' Granby office, stated. "Casey will help provide the high level of service investors in Grand County have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors."

Chandler is a recent transplant to Grand County and moved to the area at the beginning of September to tackle her not role.

"I really see the value of working with individuals in the community," Chandler said. "So when the time comes, whatever a person's goals may be, we are here to support them and guide them. This is one of the most rewarding jobs in the world. I love what Edward Jones does.