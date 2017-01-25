Granby Chamber welcomes new Executive Director | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Not long ago the Granby Chamber of Commerce welcomed a familiar face into a new position.

Gayle Langley, formerly the Director of Events as well as the head of the Chamber’s Main Street program, was recently elevated to her new role as Executive Director of the Granby Chamber. Langley has been with the Chamber for over three-years and took over the top spot with the local business advocacy organization after the retirement of former Executive Director Cathie Hook.

HISTORY

Langley has owned property in Grand County since 1997 and has lived full-time in Middle Park since 2011 when she moved to the high country from Lone Tree. After moving to Grand County Langley began volunteering at the Grand Lake Chamber.

“I found that a Chamber of Commerce is kind of like a hub for the community for getting businesses connected to people,” Langley said. “When the opportunity opened up in Granby I applied. I started taking over events and became really passionate about the Main Street Program.”

Langley said the development of economic vitality is what excited her most about that Program along with building relationships and partnerships amongst community members. “It is about seeing Granby become a more prosperous community,” she said.

To that end Langley said she is proud of the work done by the Chamber over the past few years including bringing back the summer farmer’s markets and other opportunities for local vendors and craftsmen to show off their wears to locals and tourists alike. “I think we have created a huge community gathering place that has given people a sense of pride,” she said.

GOALS

Moving forward Langley described the goals of the Chamber in expansive terms. “We have a multi-pronged approach,” she said. “We want to digitize Granby and get it on the map more in terms of the Internet.” She explained the Chamber, Town of Granby and various stakeholders are working on rebranding strategies to increase tourism revenue for the community. “We want to represent Granby as an affordable family friendly destination in Grand County,” she said.

SHOREFOX

Langley was especially excited about the opportunities for economic growth that can be developed from the Shorefox property that the Town of Granby purchased early last summer. Langley discussed some of the long-term and short-term proposals that exist for the property including the potential development of an indoor water park. “More immediately we are looking at a dog park and Nordic ski trails,” she said.

VITALITY

Langley discussed the economic vitality of Granby in optimistic terms, citing the low vacancy rate for buildings along Agate Ave., also known as Highway 40 or sometimes colloquially Main Street, and the quality of the local restaurants.

THE FUTURE

Looking ahead Langley has a few things she is working on. She hopes to be able to find vendors to fill the remaining vacant buildings downtown by utilizing a “shared space” concept wherein multiple small vendors, who might not otherwise be able to afford their own shop, can be placed in a shared space together. She is also looking at expanding options for outdoor gathering spaces near downtown and is eyeing the area at the junction of Highway 40 and Highway 34 as a potential area for expanded economic development.