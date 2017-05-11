Granby’s Lion Head Coffee readies for expansion | SkyHiNews.com

In the heart of downtown Granby stand an unassuming shop, famous with locals for its high-quality lattes, espresso and ice cream. But stirring inside the walls of Lion Head Coffee are plans for expansion.

Lucas Harville, who owns the small shop with Erin Bolte, said that the store is about to open a temporary waffle and coffee window in Grand Lake, just the beginning of plans to grow the business.

The window will open Memorial Day weekend on the boardwalk near the center of Grand Lake. The new location will only be open for the summer and will close Oct. 15. In the meantime, Harville says he is actively looking for a permanent second location in Grand County, and that Lion Head will soon begin roasting and selling its own brand of coffee.

"We're going to have brown, stamped bags to begin with, and eventually design our own full retail brand," said Harville, adding that it will be sold online and wholesale to other shops. "That's one way we're hoping to get into other areas in the county without encroaching on other businesses, by providing their coffee."

Harville voiced his deep passion about bringing quality, craft coffee to Grand County, but said he is wary to infringe on the business of other locally owned coffee shops as he searches for his second location.

"I think there's a lot of places in the county that you could put a coffee shop if there were one less coffee shop around," he said. "But you don't want to step on anyone's toes."

Most important to Harville is that he and Lion Head Coffee remain highly involved in the community as they continue to expand; he credits his store's success in large part to local word of mouth.

"We have a great local following and I couldn't do this without it," he explained. "We've always wanted to be geared toward being a local shop, and the word of mouth just carries from there."