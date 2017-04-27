 Grand County real estate sales from April 16 to April 22 | SkyHiNews.com

Back to: Business

Grand County real estate sales from April 16 to April 22

Grand County real estate sales from April 16 to April 22.

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 33 – Grand Park Development LLC, Grand Park Homes LLC to Scott and Heather Main, $524,392

Shadow Lake Villas Subdivision Lot 12 – J Bradley Hajim to Shadow Lake Revocable Living Trust, $450,000

Columbine Lake Lot 56, Block 3 – Kelly Larkin and Thomas McKim to Kenneth Kerver, $275,000

Granby Block 2, Lots 1,2,3,4 – Jack and Donna Kolin to Michael Rice and Erik Anthony Solberg II, $550,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 18B, Unit 6 – John and Karen Baltzer to Jeramy and Christine Jasmann, $209,000

Granby Ranch 6, Lot 35 – Granby Realty Holdings LLC to Marcie and Carolyn Leavitt, $125,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 65, Block 14 – Frank and Kimbra Brewster to Daniel and Kari Rau, $284,005

Inn at SilverCreek PH I, Condo Unit 315 – Jeffrey and Valerie Slechta to Daniel and Sheryl Shedd, Julianna and Jonathan Jenkins, $78,000

Grand West Sub Amended Final Plat Block 3, Lots 1,14 – Urban Revocable Trust and Timothy John Urban Trust to Gary and Jennifer Bumgarner, $40,000

The Shores of Shadow Mountain Subdivision Lot 15 – Andrew and Jeanine Brignone to Jeffrey and Karen Wiemelt, $245,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 35, Block 21 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Fritz Bakker to MG Premier Properties LLC, $2,250.75

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 8 105, Bldg 8 – Marise Cipriani to Angela Henry, $150,500

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 3, Lots 1,2 – Ray Crawford to Brandy Crabill, $171,200

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 5, Unit 5 – Elizabeth Andora to Judy Parker and Elaine Skoch, $185,000

Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing, Lot 4, Block 3 – William and Carrie Bass to 114 Deer Road LLC, $500

Trail Creek Estates 3rd Filing, Unit 125 – Theodore and Narka Kaplysh to Stuart D Habermehl Revocable Trust and Elizabeth D Habermehl Revocable Trust, $600,000

Cabin Village Lot 8 – Stephen Wilson to Brian and Gaylen Matzen, $132,000

Four Way Estates Unit #1 Subdivision Lot 10 – John Andrea to Thomas and Andrea Prince, $400,000

East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 7G – Rendezvous Colorado LLC to Rendezvous Homes LLC, $455,361

East Mountain Filing 9, Lot 7; East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 7G – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Stephen and Melanie Peck, $455,361

Gordon and Barbara Spitzmiller Tracts TRT 3 – K John and Marcy Wood to Robert Seib Jr, $425,000

Eagle Addition to Kremmling Lot 14, Block 3 – Capital Income and Growth Fund LLC to Jarod Tonneson, $174,700

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3326 – Rocky Mountain Luxury LLC to R Alan and Laura Magnuson, $476,000

Telemark Condominiums Unit 562, Bldg C – Elysia and John Clemens Jr to Jason and Kristin Vale, $135,000

Village at Elk Track #1 Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 1 – Nathan and Amy Smalley to Jason and Robin Mundell, $117,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 25 Timeshare 025140 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 25 Timeshare 025140 – Choice Properties Inc to Charles and Barbara Ruiz, $8,995

Y-Lee Subdivision Block 1, Lots 3,4 – Malene Mortenson Living Trust to Timothy Atencio, $425,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 101, Bldg A – Joseph Gutenkauf and Peggy Sherman to Philip and Elizabeth Goddard, $136,000

East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 8G; East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 8 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Theresa Ellbogen, $455,625

Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 317 – Pedro and Katherine Pena to Sandra McGlocklin, $77,500

Hoffman Subdivision Exemption TRT 2 – Jeffrey and Christine Bradshaw to Oakley Vanoss and Joy Elizabeth Hempel Vanoss, $93,000

Grand River Ranch Lot 13 – Patricia L McDonnell Revocable Trust to Rocky Mountain Legacy LLC, $4,400,000

Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Unit 17, Bldg Craig; Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Bldg Craig, Garage 17 – Neil C Schmieder Trust and Christina L Schmieder Trust to Malene Mortenson Living Trust, $440,000

Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 11, Block 7 – R D and Aleta Baldwin to Aidan O'Shea and Fiona Maguire O'Shea, $43,000

Legacy Park Ranch Lot 103 – Granby Mesa LLC to New Direction IRA Inc, Timothy D Gebers IRA, Tonia M Johnson IRA, $75,000

Granby 2nd Lot 1, Block 22 Partial Legal – See Document; Granby 2nd Lot 1, Block 23 – Partial Legal – See Document – Ernest and Carol Zulian to Trail Family LLC, $83,000