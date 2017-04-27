Grand County real estate sales from April 16 to April 22 | SkyHiNews.com

Grand County real estate sales from April 16 to April 22.

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 33 – Grand Park Development LLC, Grand Park Homes LLC to Scott and Heather Main, $524,392

Shadow Lake Villas Subdivision Lot 12 – J Bradley Hajim to Shadow Lake Revocable Living Trust, $450,000

Columbine Lake Lot 56, Block 3 – Kelly Larkin and Thomas McKim to Kenneth Kerver, $275,000

Granby Block 2, Lots 1,2,3,4 – Jack and Donna Kolin to Michael Rice and Erik Anthony Solberg II, $550,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 18B, Unit 6 – John and Karen Baltzer to Jeramy and Christine Jasmann, $209,000

Granby Ranch 6, Lot 35 – Granby Realty Holdings LLC to Marcie and Carolyn Leavitt, $125,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 65, Block 14 – Frank and Kimbra Brewster to Daniel and Kari Rau, $284,005

Inn at SilverCreek PH I, Condo Unit 315 – Jeffrey and Valerie Slechta to Daniel and Sheryl Shedd, Julianna and Jonathan Jenkins, $78,000

Grand West Sub Amended Final Plat Block 3, Lots 1,14 – Urban Revocable Trust and Timothy John Urban Trust to Gary and Jennifer Bumgarner, $40,000

The Shores of Shadow Mountain Subdivision Lot 15 – Andrew and Jeanine Brignone to Jeffrey and Karen Wiemelt, $245,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 35, Block 21 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Fritz Bakker to MG Premier Properties LLC, $2,250.75

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 8 105, Bldg 8 – Marise Cipriani to Angela Henry, $150,500

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 3, Lots 1,2 – Ray Crawford to Brandy Crabill, $171,200

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 5, Unit 5 – Elizabeth Andora to Judy Parker and Elaine Skoch, $185,000

Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing, Lot 4, Block 3 – William and Carrie Bass to 114 Deer Road LLC, $500

Trail Creek Estates 3rd Filing, Unit 125 – Theodore and Narka Kaplysh to Stuart D Habermehl Revocable Trust and Elizabeth D Habermehl Revocable Trust, $600,000

Cabin Village Lot 8 – Stephen Wilson to Brian and Gaylen Matzen, $132,000

Four Way Estates Unit #1 Subdivision Lot 10 – John Andrea to Thomas and Andrea Prince, $400,000

East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 7G – Rendezvous Colorado LLC to Rendezvous Homes LLC, $455,361

East Mountain Filing 9, Lot 7; East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 7G – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Stephen and Melanie Peck, $455,361

Gordon and Barbara Spitzmiller Tracts TRT 3 – K John and Marcy Wood to Robert Seib Jr, $425,000

Eagle Addition to Kremmling Lot 14, Block 3 – Capital Income and Growth Fund LLC to Jarod Tonneson, $174,700

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3326 – Rocky Mountain Luxury LLC to R Alan and Laura Magnuson, $476,000

Telemark Condominiums Unit 562, Bldg C – Elysia and John Clemens Jr to Jason and Kristin Vale, $135,000

Village at Elk Track #1 Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 1 – Nathan and Amy Smalley to Jason and Robin Mundell, $117,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 25 Timeshare 025140 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 25 Timeshare 025140 – Choice Properties Inc to Charles and Barbara Ruiz, $8,995

Y-Lee Subdivision Block 1, Lots 3,4 – Malene Mortenson Living Trust to Timothy Atencio, $425,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 101, Bldg A – Joseph Gutenkauf and Peggy Sherman to Philip and Elizabeth Goddard, $136,000

East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 8G; East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 8 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Theresa Ellbogen, $455,625

Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 317 – Pedro and Katherine Pena to Sandra McGlocklin, $77,500

Hoffman Subdivision Exemption TRT 2 – Jeffrey and Christine Bradshaw to Oakley Vanoss and Joy Elizabeth Hempel Vanoss, $93,000

Grand River Ranch Lot 13 – Patricia L McDonnell Revocable Trust to Rocky Mountain Legacy LLC, $4,400,000

Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Unit 17, Bldg Craig; Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Bldg Craig, Garage 17 – Neil C Schmieder Trust and Christina L Schmieder Trust to Malene Mortenson Living Trust, $440,000

Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 11, Block 7 – R D and Aleta Baldwin to Aidan O'Shea and Fiona Maguire O'Shea, $43,000

Legacy Park Ranch Lot 103 – Granby Mesa LLC to New Direction IRA Inc, Timothy D Gebers IRA, Tonia M Johnson IRA, $75,000

Granby 2nd Lot 1, Block 22 Partial Legal – See Document; Granby 2nd Lot 1, Block 23 – Partial Legal – See Document – Ernest and Carol Zulian to Trail Family LLC, $83,000