Grand County real estate transactions | SkyHiNews.com

March 19 – March 25

Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 15; Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot GT 15 – Richard and Jessica Milchak to Golden Rueckert and Brian Dietzen, $442,500

Shadow Park West Lot 1, Block 7 – Scott Kohrs to Matthew and Krystal Flynn, $797,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 35 Timeshare 035143 – Mountainside at SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 42 Timeshare 042101 – Mountainside at SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 35 Timeshare 035143 – Choice Properties Inc to David and Kathleen Jones, $7,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 42 Timeshare 042101 – Choice Properties Inc to Jesse Smith, $13,800

Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Block 1, Lots 20,21,22,23,24 – Jacob and Elizabeth Bauer to Tracy Ledbetter, $266,000

Skyview at Waterside West Bldg F, Unit F9; Skyview at Waterside West Bldg F, Garage Unit F9 – The Vanderschouw Family Trust to San and Jennifer Lee, $391,000

SEC 31 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Blue Spruce Holdings LLC to Vaquero Ventures Granby Partners LP, $638,500

Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 102 – Michael and Sharon Cavanagh to Richard Brough Jr, $110,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 103, Bldg H; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 79 – Aspen Meadows Condominiums LLC to Glenn and Lisa Morris, $265,000

Alpine Park Subdivision Block 1, Lots 5,6 – Dale Fair to Karol Fair, Jonathan and Karen Rosen, $165,000

Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 3 – James Reiss to Jeffrey and Kristin Peterson, $128,000

Fairway Villas at Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit A, Lot 1 – DYK Land Livestock LLC to Matthew and Dana Hall, $359,000

Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 77 – Erika Rasmussen, Erika Keeton to Elizabeth Austin and William Peuser, $55,000

Perry L Miller Tracts Lot 45 – Timothy and Tara Sisneros to Ryan Carroll, $149,900

Grand Lake Block 8, Lots 1,2 – Czarnecki Family Trust to Scott Gregory, $240,000

Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 3103 – Richard and Sheri Dorfmann to Zachary and Suzanna Street, $172,000

Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 22, Lots 8,9,10,11 – Justin Lindo to Michell and Benjamin Burdin, $255,000

Hideaway Park Block 1, Lots 16,17 – William and Elaine Cullen to KKPC WP LLC, $220,000

Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 46, Lots 23,24,25 – Nathan Luton to Roger Mathew, $192,000

East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 103 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Frank and Pat Crnkovich, $973,235

Divide at Forest Meadows Unit 6, Bldg E – Diagopiazza Investments LLC to Julie Pierce and Thomas Gulden, $165,000

Smokeys Estates Subdivision Lot L – James and Cassidy Henderhan to Jacob and Elizabeth Bauer, $314,000

Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 6, Block 5 – Spanish Bible Fellowship Inc to Todd Nelson, $49,000

Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 4, Block 4 – CMH Homes Inc to Brandon and Courtney Ciullo, $245,316

Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 3, Block 7 – The Juliet Sawyer Trust to Scott and Nicole Silver, $635,000

Hi Country Haus Bldg 14, Unit 21 – Fernando Lewis to Edward and Lisa Roberge, $132,500