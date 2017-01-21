Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 15 – 21 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 3, Unit 3302 – Gary and Linda Kunkel to Jack and Elizabeth Ruby, $153,500

Trinder Subdivision TRT 54 – Nancy Welch and Ronda Grassi to Matthew and Alisha Garth, $430,000

Grandview Villas Unit 304 – Phyllis J Schierioth Trust, Phyllis J Schierioth Intervivos Trust to Kraig and Deborah Kenny, $208,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 65 – Jeffrey Held and Elizabeth Littlejohn to Robert and Linda Sorensen, $136,000

SEC 4 TWP 3N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Shelley Crouch, Shelley Hupp to Amy B Crossland Trust, $299,000

Willows at Grand Park Filing No 1, Lot 9 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Lee and Katherine Pannier, $517,542

Twin Rivers Condo Unit 2, Bldg Bancroft, Week 51 – Daniel H Foreit Living Trust, Daniel Foreit to Scott Kaitchuck, $1,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 108 Timeshare 108643 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118641 –Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 108 Timeshare 108643 – Choice Properties Inc to Elbert and Lillie Hamilton, $8,700, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118641 – Choice Properties Inc to James and Beverly Singleton, $8,137, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 100 Timeshare 100610- Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Thomas O Jochimsen Revocable Living Trust and Virginia J Jochimsen Revocable Living Trust, $500

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 201, Bldg A – Timothy Atencio to Michael Montoya, $138,000

Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 147 – Grant Sterling LLC to Dax Gergen, $165,000

East Mountain Filing 9, Lot 6; East Mountain Filing 9, Garage Unit 6G – Rendezvous Colorado LLC to Devin Reams and Rachel Stephens, $427,000