Meg Milligan named executive director of marketing, Devil’s Thumb Ranch | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Former Karsh Hagan VP Group Account Director Meg Milligan has been named the new executive director of marketing for Denver-based Fanch Communications and Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa in Tabernash.

In this role Milligan’s responsibilities include strategy development and implementation, communications, media and social media programs, website and advertising initiatives, and special projects for Fanch Communications including the Headwaters Center and Hideaway Station projects.

In addition to Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa, she will oversee the marketing initiatives for Winter Park’s sister properties and restaurants: Vasquez Creek Inn, Trailhead Inn, Volario’s and Caffé Giocondo.

Milligan brings more than 20 years experience in brand marketing, advertising, communications and business development, including 14 years at Karsh Hagan. During her tenure at Karsh Hagan, Milligan was responsible for securing and growing the University of Colorado network from CU Denver to more than 23 different CU outlets including Anschutz Health and Wellness Center and CU Boulder. She also worked on the Visit Denver account and supervised a team of other tourism industry clients, where her leadership and team building skills earned her accolades from both clients and staff, including mentoring and managing more than 300 account service team members during her tenure.

Born and raised in Chicago’s North Suburb, Northbrook, Milligan has lived in Evergreen for the past 25 years with her husband and two children. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Michigan State University. Her community service includes PHAMALY, the Physically Handicap Actors and Musical Artists League, and MetroCares, Denver’s inner city food bank.