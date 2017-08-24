(Re)opening shop: Middle Park Meats returns with new owners, same popular service

A Grand County institution will soon return to serve residents when husband and wife duo Mitch and Christina Lockhart reopen Middle Park Meats in Kremmling.

The butcher shop, located on Highway 9 on the county's west side, has a long history of popularity with locals and tourists alike and will soon enter its fourth incarnation under the ownership of the Lockharts.

The Lockharts are currently in the process of purchasing the venerable institution from long-time owner Harlan Land, who first purchased the business in 1975.

"We started talking with the previous owners over a year ago," Lockhart told Sky-Hi News. "We knew that if the opportunity presented itself, we would love to jump on it. This is something that needs to stay in town."

Lockhart suggested that some local residents have expressed fears that the facility might be bought by outside investors and converted to other purposes. Those fears can now be laid to rest.

"We are buying it direct from Harlan (Land)," Mitch Lockhart said. "He will be with us up until opening."

Mitch Lockhart confirmed that Land will be passing down all the recipes made famous at the shop.

Lockhart was happy to announce Middle Park Meats will continue to offer all the local favorites and house-made products consumers in Grand County have loved over the past decades. He specifically mentioned sausages, pork chops, jerky and meat sticks as returning items at Middle Park Meats and noted the store will also carry all the classic cuts customers have come to expect.

While the shop does not have an official opening date scheduled just yet, Lockhart said he is aiming for an opening in late September or early October.

The Lockharts currently operate Troublesome Meat Processing Company, a wild game processing business. Because big game hunting season has now begun locally, the Lockharts expect to be fairly busy processing elk and deer over the coming weeks. The couple also ranches and early fall is literally their time to make hay.

Middle Park Meats closed in late 2016 for undisclosed reasons. At the time, the shop was operated by Mike Sidler and Felicia Gaston. It was the third iteration of the shop, which was originally started decades ago.

In the late 1950s, when it first opened, Middle Park Meats primarily operated as a meat processing plant.

Land purchased the business from its original owner, Joe McElroy, in 1975. Under Land's guiding hand, Middle Park Meats became more focused on retail sales to end-line customers. Land sold the business in 2010 to Sidler and Gaston, who closed up the shop last year, stoking customers' worries that the business would never be the same if reopened.