This week on TV18: Jon Stavney | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Jon Stavney is the Executive Director of Northwest Colorado Council of Governments based in Silverthorne.

Favorite activity:

My favorite outdoor activity is alpine hiking. I also love the proximity to the Utah desert.

Where do you live:

I live in Eagle and commute to Summit County. My work brings me to Grand County periodically. I have lived in Western Colorado for close to 25 years now. The NWCCOG region we represent covers Jackson, Grand, Summit, Eagle and Pitkin county, and I love that our work brings us to all the corners of this region, including some projects beyond, like our regional broadband effort and weatherization that takes us to Meeker, Craig and Rangely. I was in Grand County last week for a “Being Mortal” presentation which was held at the Granby Library.

What do you like best about living in small towns?

The communities that develop here — each with it’s own character and cast of characters. I don’t know the individual communities in Grand County too well yet, other than as a visitor, so I’m looking forward to gaining more on-the-ground knowledge of those places and people. Its great that that is a major part of my current work.

Look for Jon on TV 18 this weekend on the Morning Show at 7:30 a.m.