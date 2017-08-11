Cabin Creek Road closes for hazard tree removal, will reopen in November | SkyHiNews.com

The Sulphur Ranger District of the Arapaho National Forest has temporarily closed the Cabin Creek Road to motorized use.

The closure is to ensure public safety due to three hazard tree cutting and salvage projects along approximately 13 miles of the road, and within two additional areas. The road will be re-opened for motorized us on Nov. 1. However, the closure will be reviewed if forest officials note significant decreases in truck and heavy equipment traffic as projects are completed. At that time the area can be re-assessed for safety concerns and possibly result in rescinding the closure order prior to Nov. 1.

Cabin Creek Road is located approximately 15 miles northwest of Granby on Highway 125. The closure extends from the border between the Arapaho and the Routt National Forests, and Highway 125.

The three projects to be completed in the area are the Phantom Roadside Stewardship project, the Seven Sisters and the Elk Corral Salvage Timber projects. Collectively, they will improve the safety and quality of travel along the roads, reduce fuel loading, improve hazardous fuels reduction and remove dead and hazardous trees.

The work area will remain open to non-motorized use.

Visitors to the site are reminded that personal safety is your responsibility. Throughout the project, large trucks, heavy equipment and trees will be on the road. Most of the trees being cut were infested by the mountain pine beetle and remain a safety hazard if not taken down.