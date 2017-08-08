Calendar: Going on in Grand | SkyHiNews.com

TODAY

Granby Rotary meets — The Rotary Club of Granby is having its weekly meeting at noon. Guest speaker will be Stephanie Ralph and the subject of the talk is: Introducing Author Martin Smith: Grand County Community of Writers Program. All Rotarians, as well as the general public, are invited. Maverick's provides a wonderful lunch for $12 but purchasing lunch is not required. Meetings are every Wednesday at noon at Maverick's Grille in Granby.

Grand Lake concert series — 5 – 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Town Park Gazebo. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Free family-friendly concerts. Bring a chair or blanket and your picnic dinner and enjoy!

Fraser Valley Folk Concert — 7 p.m. Concert featuring Austin-based Celtic group, The Here and Now. At the Fraser Historic Church Community Center, 107 Eisenhower Dr., Fraser.

Home Cooked Sherpa Dinner — Lakpa and Tashi Sherpa are preparing a Home Cooked Traditional Sherpa Dinner for all to enjoy. We are raising funds to help their village, Khumjung. All funds raised will provide opportunity for the children to attend school. Education is the path to rise out of their devastating poverty and to help their communities. A fun evening is planned for you. If unable to attend please mail donations to: Nepal: Here to Help P.O. Box 4207 Evergreen, CO 80437.

"West Side Story" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

Recommended Stories For You

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Story Time — 10 a.m. Story Time is a fun, interactive, free early literacy program designed for children under the age of six years (though, all ages are welcome). Come to socialize, read books, and familiarize your child with the wonderful world of the library! At the Fraser Valley Library, 421 Norgren Rd., Fraser. 970-726-5689.

Peaks 'n Pines Quilt Guild Speaker — 6:30 p.m. Peaks 'n Pines Quilt Guild presents guest speaker Brenda Breadon: 1930s Trunk Show. $10 non-members. At St. John's Episcopal Church, Granby. http://www.peaksnpinesquiltguild.org.

Disney's "Newsies" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

FRIDAY, AUG. 11

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

Peaks 'n Pines Quilt Guild workshop — 3:30 p.m. "Tree of Life" or "Pine Tree" at St. John's Episcopal Church, Granby. http://www.peaksnpinesquiltguild.org.

"Mamma Mia!" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Spirit of the Lake Regatta Brews & Crews — 7 a.m. Human powered boating races in the morning, followed by a brew festival with an environmental craft fair and bluegrass band Hunkerdown playing on solar power. Kids activities, music and beer. Admission: Unlimited beer for $35, day of. Races are $30 an entrant, day of. At Gene Stover Lakefront Park, 1225 Lake Ave., Grand Lake.

"West Side Story" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Bike Safety — 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Grand County Public Health is holding a bike safety program on road positioning, turning and signaling. Free helmet giveaways and prizes.

"West Side Story" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

"Mamma Mia!" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16

Grand Lake concert series — 5 – 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Town Park Gazebo. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Free family-friendly concerts. Bring a chair or blanket and your picnic dinner and enjoy!

Disney's "Newsies" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

"Mamma Mia!" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

FRIDAY, AUG. 18

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

"West Side Story" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Disney's "Newsies" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

The Story Behind Human Trafficking — 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Girls Leadership Council of Grand County Steering Committee hosts a community issues presentation and dialogue regarding human trafficking. Human trafficking is a severe form of individual exploitation involving force, fraud, or coercion for labor or commercial sexual purposes. Yes, it can happen here in Grand County. Why? How? An expert panel will explain and raise our awareness during this important community dialogue. At the Fraser Library, 421 Norgren Rd. in Fraser. Space is limited. RSVP to evite.me/33SpnrweyH.

Disney's "Newsies" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.