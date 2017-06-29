Calendar: Going on in Grand | SkyHiNews.com

TODAY

Celebrate Recovery — 6 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a non-profit 12 step, Bible-based recovery program that meets in Granby every Friday night at 6 p.m. 257 W Topaz Ave, behind the Granby Elementary School. Helping resolve life's hurts, habits and hang-ups.

"West Side Story" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Annual Fly-In & Breakfast – 7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Granby/Grand County Airport. Airplanes, pancakes and family! What better way to celebrate our independence! Join the Annual Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1267 at the Granby/Grand County Airport – Emily Warner Field.

Disney's "Newsies" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Fraser River Valley Lions Club Annual Kids' Fishing Derby — 9 a.m. – Noon. Free event. To be held at the Children's Fishing Pond near the Safeway Parking Lot, to all participants, lots of prizes, hot dogs and chips. Fun for all of the family. Enjoy a holiday weekend tradition.

Family Movie Night – 4 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. 970-725-3942

"Mamma Mia!" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, JULY 3

"West Side Story" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Friends of the Library Fourth of July Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Granby Library, 55 Zero St., 970-887-2149

Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza —Celebrate America with Grand Lake on Fourth of July. Consistently ranked as one of the best fireworks shows in the nation, Grand Lake Fireworks are not to be missed. Join in on the fun with fireworks, music and tons of local activities. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. regardless of day of the week.

Lance Gutersohn's 4th of July Celebration — 6 p.m – 10 p.m. in Winter Park. An evening of free family fun with a magic show, face painters, live music and of course fireworks at dark to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2017 at Hideaway Park, downtown Winter Park.

Fire Up the Cliffs — Kremmling. A small-town Independence Day celebration that begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Square with a BBQ dinner, home-baked pies, live music and games for kids, and ends with a spectacular fireworks display.

Fourth of July Parade – 11 a.m. Main Street in Granby. Classic Cars, Motorcycles and a Fly Over from the High Country Flyers! Sweet bike owners join us at the end of our Fourth Fest Parade for a huge motorcade. 970-887-2311

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

"West Side Story" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Disney's "Newsies" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

"Mamma Mia!" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

2nd Annual Tequila & Tacos — 78841 US Hwy 40, Winter Park. Announcing the second annual Winter Park Tequila & Tacos Festival, an afternoon of tequila and taco tasting at Hideaway Park accompanied by live music from The Rick Lewis Project. 11:45 a.m.: Gates open for all pre-purchased tickets; 12 – 2 p.m.: Tequila Tasting with exclusive tequilas in VIP Area; VIP Lunch (heavy snacks served until 3 p.m.); 12 – 4 p.m.: GA/VIP ticketed event with vendors, tequila tastings, taco samples and bar service for purchase; 12 – 4 p.m.: Live Music (Artist Line-up TBA); 1 – 4 p.m.: Gates open for day-of ticket purchasers (July 8)

Arts & Crafts Festival — Grand Lake. Join Grand Lake, Colorado for the Grand Lake Chamber's Arts & Crafts Festivals throughout the summer! Browse various local and national wares in the scenic beauty of Grand Lake's Town Square Park on Grand Avenue.

Spring Series Races — Race 5 and 6 of the Spring Series followed by an evening Full Moon Sail, Captains meeting 11 a.m. for the race, 6:30 pm for the Full Moon Sail, E Dock Indian Peaks Marina, Lake Granby.

"West Side Story" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, JULY 10

"Mamma Mia!" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

"West Side Story" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

2017 Fraser River Valley Lions Charity Golf Tournament — 51 County Rd. in Granby. Includes a legendary Lions Pancake Breakfast, Lunch, Round of golf, silent auction, lots of prizes. Enjoy the 19th hole refreshments with all your friends and help FRV Lions to fund scholarships and numerous grants to local non-profits.