Calendar: Going on in Grand | SkyHiNews.com

TODAY

"West Side Story" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

Writing in Style — 2 to 4 p.m., Juniper Library at Grand Lake. A free, beginning calligraphy class targeted to teens and adults, limit of five participants. Register at gcld.org or sign up at library. All supplies provided.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Disney's "Newsies" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

Juniper Library Story time — Story time is held every Thursday, 11 to 11:30 a.m. year-round at the Juniper Library in Grand Lake, 316 Garfield Street, Grand Lake, CO 80447. Story hour is a fun, interactive, early literacy program designed for children under the age of 5 years. Come to socialize, read books, sing songs along with fingerplay, and familiarize your child with the wonderful world of the library. Please call 627-8353 for more information.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

"Mamma Mia!" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

High Country Conservatives — Every Friday at noon at Maverick's Grille in Granby. Gather to discuss local and national politics. Everyone is welcome.

Writing in Style — 1 to 3:30 p.m., at Granby Library. A free, beginning calligraphy class targeted to teens and adults, limit of five participants. Register at gcld.org or sign up at library. All supplies provided.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

2nd Annual Tequila & Tacos — 78841 US Hwy 40, Winter Park. Announcing the second annual Winter Park Tequila & Tacos Festival, an afternoon of tequila and taco tasting at Hideaway Park accompanied by live music from The Rick Lewis Project. 11:45 a.m.: Gates open for all pre-purchased tickets; 12 – 2 p.m.: Tequila Tasting with exclusive tequilas in VIP Area; VIP Lunch (heavy snacks served until 3 p.m.); 12 – 4 p.m.: GA/VIP ticketed event with vendors, tequila tastings, taco samples and bar service for purchase; 12 – 4 p.m.: Live Music (Artist Line-up TBA); 1 – 4 p.m.: Gates open for day-of ticket purchasers (July 8)

Arts & Crafts Festival — Grand Lake. Join Grand Lake, Colorado for the Grand Lake Chamber's Arts & Crafts Festivals throughout the summer! Browse various local and national wares in the scenic beauty of Grand Lake's Town Square Park on Grand Avenue.

Spring Series Races — Race 5 and 6 of the Spring Series followed by an evening Full Moon Sail, Captains meeting 11 a.m. for the race, 6:30 pm for the Full Moon Sail, E Dock Indian Peaks Marina, Lake Granby.

"West Side Story" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

Journal Sketching with local artist Janice Dahl — at Fraser Valley Library, targeted to teens and adults. Free. Register at gcld.org or sign up at library. All supplies provided. Class limit of 7 participants.

MONDAY, JULY 10

"Mamma Mia!" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

"West Side Story" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

2017 Fraser River Valley Lions Charity Golf Tournament — 51 County Rd. in Granby. Includes a legendary Lions Pancake Breakfast, Lunch, Round of golf, silent auction, lots of prizes. Enjoy the 19th hole refreshments with all your friends and help FRV Lions to fund scholarships and numerous grants to local non-profits.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Journal Sketching with local artist Janice Dahl — at Fraser Valley Library, targeted to teens and adults. Free. Register at gcld.org or sign up at library. All supplies provided. Class limit of 7 participants.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Bake Sale! Yum! — 9 a.m. Grand Lake Town Park Pavilion. Homemade goodies for all! Sweet rolls, pies, cupcakes, cookies and more supporting Lord of the Valley Lutheran Church (Granby) children's ministries. Come early for best selection.