Calendar: Going on in Grand | SkyHiNews.com

TODAY

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast – Fraser River Valley Lions Club — 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. in Winter Park. Come enjoy some delicious pancakes with your family and friends, then do some shopping at the Winter Park Art Affair Proceeds benefit FRVLC grants to numerous Grand County non-profits and scholarships for Grand County High School seniors.

Winter Park Alpine Artaffair — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 78841 US Hwy 40, Winter Park. Approximately 70 artists featuring fine arts and crafts such as jewelry, photography, metalwork, mixed media, pottery, painting, glass, wood and fiber.

Never Summer 6 and 24 Hour Adventure Race — 9 a.m. – 9 a.m. Located between Winter Park, Arapahoe National Forest, and Rocky Mountain National Park, the Never Summer Adventure Race is returning for it's 2nd year to Grand County and to the heart of Mountain Bike Capital USA. The 2017 Never Summer Race will have a 6 hour and 24 hour course, but in an all new area from 2016. Teams of 2, 3, or 4 will experience an amazing course consisting of single track, downhill, and gravel road mountain biking, cross country and trail trekking, and new for 2017, packrafting. (6 hour racers, no experience necessary. 24 hour racers, the water may be more interesting for you!) Also new for 2017, solos will be allowed to compete in the 6 hour event. The race will be July 22-23, 2017 with the 24 hour race starting the morning of July 22 and the 6 hour race starting the morning of July 23. The race start and host location for the 2017 race weekend will be Granby Ranch in Granby.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Grand Lake Summer Concerts — Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. From 5 to 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Town Park Gazebo. Free family-friendly concerts. Bring a chair or blanket and a picnic dinner.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Mountain Bike Capital USA Weekend — 78841 U.S. Highway 40, Winter Park. Brush up your mountain bike skills and learn from and ride with Alison Powers and ALP Cycles Coaching along with other high-level mountain bike coaches / professional riders who will offer personalized training and skills clinics for you, your friends, and for everyone! Become a more confident bike rider by dialing in your bike handling skills, confidence, and fitness. This clinic is for all riders, all abilities. Come ride with Alison Powers (5 x National Champion, USA Cycling Level 2 coach, grew up in Fraser). Other coaches include: Alison Dunlap (2001 world mountain bike champion, USA Cycling Level 1 coach), Ann Trombley (2000 Olympian, USA Cycling Level 1 coach), and Sarka Ruzickova Swenson (Mountain Bike and skills Coach).

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Headwaters Trails Alliance Summer Pub Crawl Fundraiser — All Day, 120 Zerex St, Fraser. Come Celebrate Mountain Bike Capital USA weekend with Headwaters Trails Alliance for our second annual Summer Pub Crawl event! This is a great way to have fun while supporting local businesses and giving back to the trails we all love in Grand County! No need for a fancy bike! Costumes are highly encouraged! We will have special prizes for costumes, decorated rides, best vintage ride, as well as a chance to participate in our surprise game along the way! We will be traveling to a handful of different locations throughout the Winter Park/Fraser Valley on a designated secret route. Stay with us until the end for a raffle plus more chances to win from a number of fantastic prizes.

Grand Chorale in Grand Lake — One of the series of free Saturday Night in the Park presentations will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center. The Grand Chorale will be singing some favorite songs. Also two chapter quartets: Fortune and the Geriatrics will also sing. The Grand Chorale will have another show on Sept. 9, Saturday at the Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash. It will be held at 7 p.m. The Theme of the show is "The Grand Chorale Classics and the King" featuring selections from Elvis Presley songs. It will also feature the quartet "Maelstrom" from the members of the "Sound of the Rockies" from Denver. Also, quartets from Grand Chorale: Fortune and the Geriatrics will perform.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

Bake Sale! Yum! — 9 a.m. Grand Lake Town Park Pavilion. Homemade goodies for all! Sweet rolls, pies, cupcakes, cookies and more supporting Lord of the Valley Lutheran Church (Granby) children's ministries. Come early for best selection.

Winter Park Half Marathon & 5K — 8 a.m. to midnight. 46 Market St., Fraser. Push your limits with these stunning, remote races in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Our half marathon and 5K are perfect for athletes of all levels, but will be sure to challenge you as you enjoy the dazzling mountain views. 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the Shining Stars Foundation, a local nonprofit that serves children and families facing cancer or another life-threatening illness.

Winter Park Beer Festival — Noon to 5 p.m. 78841 US Hwy 40, Winter Park. This great annual event in Winter Park offers brews, views and great live music.

Unlimited beer tasting from noon to 5 p.m. with 45+ micro brewers on hand sampling their classic hoppy beverages and a few new ones. This event is a don't miss for beer aficionados, music lovers and festival goers. Besides great beer, Beer Fest attendees will enjoy food from vendors, retail vendors, and live music from 3 acts throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9

Home Cooked Sherpa Dinner — Lakpa and Tashi Sherpa are preparing a Home Cooked Traditional Sherpa Dinner for all to enjoy. We are raising funds to help their village, Khumjung. All funds raised will provide opportunity for the children to attend school. Education is the path to rise out of their devastating poverty and to help their communities. A fun evening is planned for you. If unable to attend please mail donations to: Nepal: Here to Help P.O. Box 4207 Evergreen, CO 80437