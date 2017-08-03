Calendar: Going on in Grand | SkyHiNews.com

TODAY

Stage Stops with the Grand County Characters — 9 a.m. to noon. Stage Stops with the Grand County Characters Cost: GCHA members $25, General Public $35. Meet at Adolfs in Old Town Winter Park for coffee, and end in Hot Sulphur Springs. Car pool to Cozens Ranch, the 4 Bar 4, Cottonwood Pass, and the Stagecoach Inn, now The Dean Public House, in Hot Sulphur Springs. Call for reservations 970-726-5488.

Beginner Yoga — Yoga with Melody. Gentle and descriptive. Work on balance training, pose names, modifications, alignment and begin diving into meditation, manifesting and chakra work. A true beginner class. At The Grand Lake Center, 301 Marina Drive in Grand Lake.

High Country Conservatives — Meets at noon every Friday at Maverick's in Granby.

Coral Creek Music — 4 p.m. Join us for some great music at Winter Park Ski Resort.

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek in Winter Park. Denver-based, Adam Lopez & His Rhythm Review bring a modern take on classic forms of American Roots Music with a heavy Texas influence. From classic honky tonk and rockabilly to rock and roll and rhythm and Blues, Adam Lopez & His Rhythm Review aim to stay true to the fundamentals of this music while carving out their own niche in the modern music landscape.

"Mamma Mia!" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

Epic Point-to-Point Bike Race — 8 a.m. 1st wave start; 9 a.m. Junior Series race start; 10 a.m. 2nd wave start. 1-3 p.m. post-race party including refreshments, giveaways from Sun Bum, Huge Brands, Craft and Patagonia, plus raffle and awards. $20 juniors, $50 up to 4 pm day prior, $60 day of. At the Winter Park Competition Center, 85 Parsenn Road in Winter Park. Epic Bike Race registration and more information: http://www.epicsingletrack.com/registration.html.

Bake Sale! Yum! — 9 a.m. Grand Lake Town Park Pavilion. Homemade goodies for all! Sweet rolls, pies, cupcakes, cookies and more supporting Lord of the Valley Lutheran Church (Granby) children's ministries. Come early for best selection.

Winter Park Half Marathon & 5K — 8 a.m. to midnight. 46 Market St., Fraser. Push your limits with these stunning, remote races in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Our half marathon and 5K are perfect for athletes of all levels, but will be sure to challenge you as you enjoy the dazzling mountain views. 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the Shining Stars Foundation, a local nonprofit that serves children and families. facing cancer or another life-threatening illness.

Face Painting, balloons and bouncy house — 1 p.m. An afternoon of family fun at Cooper Creek. Shop, dine or grab a gelato by the fountain and enjoy free face painting, balloon artist and fun play around for kids including a bouncy house and climbing boulders. At Cooper Creek Square in downtown Winter Park.

Winter Park Beer Festival — Noon to 5 p.m. 78841 US Hwy 40, Winter Park. This great annual event in Winter Park offers brews, views and great live music. Unlimited beer tasting from noon to 5 p.m. with 45+ micro brewers on hand sampling their classic hoppy beverages and a few new ones. This event is a don't miss for beer aficionados, music lovers and festival goers. Besides great beer, Beer Fest attendees will enjoy food from vendors, retail vendors, and live music from three acts throughout the day.

Teen Theatre Academy — Performances at noon and 4 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

Disney's "Newsies" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

Teen Theatre Academy — Performances at noon and 4 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

Disney's "Newsies" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

Bike Safety — 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Grand County Public Health is holding a bike safety program on seeing and being seen, driveways and intersections. Free helmet giveaways and prizes.

Disney's "Newsies" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

TUESDAY, AUG. 8

"Mamma Mia!" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9

Granby Rotary meets — The Rotary Club of Granby is having its weekly meeting at noon. Guest speaker will be Stephanie Ralph and the subject of the talk is: Introducing Author Martin Smith: Grand County Community of Writers Program. All Rotarians, as well as the general public, are invited. Maverick's provides a wonderful lunch for $12 but purchasing lunch is not required. Meetings are every Wednesday at noon at Maverick's Grille in Granby.

Home Cooked Sherpa Dinner — Lakpa and Tashi Sherpa are preparing a Home Cooked Traditional Sherpa Dinner for all to enjoy. We are raising funds to help their village, Khumjung. All funds raised will provide opportunity for the children to attend school. Education is the path to rise out of their devastating poverty and to help their communities. A fun evening is planned for you. If unable to attend please mail donations to: Nepal: Here to Help P.O. Box 4207 Evergreen, CO 80437.

"West Side Story" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Peaks 'n Pines Quilt Guild Speaker — 6:30 p.m. Peaks 'n Pines Quilt Guild presents guest speaker Brenda Breadon: 1930s Trunk Show. $10 non-members. At St. John's Episcopal Church, Granby. http://www.peaksnpinesquiltguild.org.

Disney's "Newsies" — 7:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

FRIDAY, AUG. 11

Peaks 'n Pines Quilt Guild workshop — 3:30 p.m. "Tree of Life" or "Pine Tree" at St. John's Episcopal Church, Granby. http://www.peaksnpinesquiltguild.org.

"Mamma Mia!" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

"West Side Story" — 8 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Bike Safety — 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Grand County Public Health is holding a bike safety program on road positioning, turning and signaling. Free helmet giveaways and prizes.

"West Side Story" — 6 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

The Story Behind Human Trafficking — 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Girls Leadership Council of Grand County Steering Committee hosts a community issues presentation and dialogue regarding human trafficking. Human trafficking is a severe form of individual exploitation involving force, fraud, or coercion for labor or commercial sexual purposes. Yes, it can happen here in Grand County. Why? How? An expert panel will explain and raise our awareness during this important community dialogue. At the Fraser Library, 421 Norgren Rd. in Fraser. Space is limited. RSVP to evite.me/33SpnrweyH.