Calendar: Going on in Grand | SkyHiNews.com

TODAY

Summer Opening Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum — 11 a.m. at Granby/Grand County Airport-Emily Warner Field.

Social hours — 4 p.m. at Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort and Spa in Tabernash. 970-726-5623

Music on the Square – 6 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park. 970-460-9800

Rotary Bingo – 7:30 p.m. at Grand Lake Louie Heckert Pavilion.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Giant Building Supplies Yard Sale – 8 a.m. 3rd Annual Grand County Builders Association Giant Building Supplies Yard Sale at Alpine Lumber in Granby.

Habitat Hobble 5K and 5 Mile Fun Run/Walk — Races beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Headwaters Gold Course at Granby Ranch. To benefit Habitat of Grand County. There will also be a silent auction and light refreshments. Registration is $25 until June 20th, and $30 on race day. Online registration is at: habitatgrandcounty.org.

Weekend Brunch – 10 a.m. at Volario's in Winter Park. 970-722-1199

34th ISC Annual Chili Cookoff — 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Town Park in Grand Lake.

Blues From The Top Festival — Located at 78821 U.S. Hwy 40, Winter Park. Presented By The Grand County Blues Society. (Dedicated to the memory of the late John Catt).

GCHA Membership & Volunteer Appreciation Party – 12 p.m. at Stagecoach Inn in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Tight Like That plays Cottage Camp Fundraiser – Souper Stars – 5:30 p.m. at town of Grand Lake.

Wednesday, june 28

Fraser Valley Creative Writers – 10 a.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Fraser River Valley Lions Club Annual Kids' Fishing Derby — 9 a.m. – Noon. Free event. To be held at the Children's Fishing Pond near the Safeway Parking Lot, to all participants, lots of prizes, hot dogs and chips. Fun for all of the family. Enjoy a holiday weekend tradition.

Family Movie Night – 4 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. 970-725-3942

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza —Celebrate America with Grand Lake on Fourth of July. Consistently ranked as one of the best fireworks shows in the nation, Grand Lake Fireworks are not to be missed. Join in on the fun with fireworks, music and tons of local activities. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. regardless of day of the week.

Lance Gutersohn's 4th of July Celebration — 6 p.m – 10 p.m. in Winter Park. An evening of free family fun with a magic show, face painters, live music and of course fireworks at dark to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2017 at Hideaway Park, downtown Winter Park.

Fire Up the Cliffs — Kremmling. A small-town Independence Day celebration that begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Square with a BBQ dinner, home-baked pies, live music and games for kids, and ends with a spectacular fireworks display.

Community & Fly-In Breakfast – 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Granby/Grand County Airport. Airplanes, pancakes and family! What better way to celebrate our independence! Join the Annual Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1267 at the Granby/Grand County Airport – Emily Warner Field.

Fourth of July Parade – 11 a.m. Main Street in Granby. Classic Cars, Motorcycles and a Fly Over from the High Country Flyers! Sweet bike owners join us at the end of our Fourth Fest Parade for a huge motorcade!