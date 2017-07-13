Cancer nonprofit aims to rebrand | SkyHiNews.com

The Taking Steps to End All Cancers organization is undergoing a rebranding in order to increase their visibility in the community and educate more Grand County residents about the services and events they offer.

The organization, now known as Taking Steps for Cancer, is a charity organization run through Mountain Family Center that raises money for residents in the county who have been diagnosed with any type of cancer.

"The whole organization has just evolved so much," said Judy Eberly, co-chairman of Taking Steps for Cancer. "A lot of people know that we have the race, but some don't know about our other activities, or that they can go to Mountain Family Center if they need help. If there's a need out there, we want to be able to answer it."

Part of the decision to rebrand the organization was to shed more light on the services they offer. The funds are open to any Grand County resident who has been diagnosed with any type of cancer. Between 40 to 45 individuals sign up for the services each year, according to Eberly.

$2,500 is allocated for each cancer patient's family that signs up, although this number is flexible depending on need and the funds available. Families that sign up are protected by HIPAA laws, and will remain anonymous.

Taking Steps for Cancer began in 2005 in association with the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. The Grand County chapter decided to end it's affiliation with Komen Colorado in 2012 because the county is outside of Komen's impact area, meaning Grand County residents weren't able to receive funding or help.

"We were giving them $25,000 to $30,000 a year, and they wouldn't help anybody in our area," said Eberly. "So we all decided we were going to go out and do it for our own county. And we wanted to include men, women and children, because unfortunately everybody can get cancer."

Last year the annual 5K raised over $65,000 for the charity, and serves as the organization's biggest fundraiser. The race will return this September in Grand Lake.

On July 29, Taking Steps for Cancer will also be throwing their second annual Views & Vistas Deck Tour. Patrons buy tickets and are taken around the county to the homes of volunteers who allow guests to take in food, drink and beautiful views from their decks. In September there will also be a Connect for a Cure survivor luncheon at O-A Bistro in Grand Lake.

Taking Steps for Cancer has risen upwards of $400,000 to help residents fighting cancer since it's inception.

"I think it's just important for people to let their friends, family and neighbors know that these funds exist," said Eberly.

Those looking to participate or donate, and families dealing with cancer should contact the Mountain Family Center in Granby: http://www.mountainfamilycenter.org, 970-557-3186.