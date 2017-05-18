CASA names new director | SkyHiNews.com

Northwest Rocky Mountain Court Appointed Special Advocates (NWRM CASA) is a nonprofit organization that recruits, screens, trains and supports community volunteers to advocate for children in abuse and neglect cases in Grand, Routt, and Moffat counties, Colorado's 14th Judicial District. In addition to child advocacy NWRM CASA provides community education about child abuse, protecting children and empowering people to identify and report suspected abuse.

NWRM CASA is pleased to announce the selection of Alan Hallman as its new executive director.

"We are very excited that Alan is joining our organization. His demonstrated commitment and passion for making the lives of children better and his experience within the 14th Judicial District make him uniquely qualified to take the helm as our next Executive Director. He will be a tremendous asset to our organization," said NWRM CASA Board President Sherry Shelton.

Hallman's resume includes a wealth of knowledge and experience in this field, as he served as a child protection worker in Grand County for the last five-and-a-half years. Prior to that time he worked for several nonprofits aiding youth domestically and abroad. He has also been a speaker at nonprofit events throughout the United States raising awareness and funds to support local youth. He received his undergraduate degree in Speech Communications and completed his Master's degree in the area of transformational leadership. Hallman and NWRM CASA are looking forward to continuing to work with children in Grand, Routt, and Moffat counties, as well as expand their efforts in reaching these communities. In addition to serving as the executive director for CASA, Hallman is an avid skier and can be seen coaching for the Winter Park competition center on weekends and spending time outdoors with his wife and four young children.

"I look forward to serving the children of our communities and partner with the area's other nonprofit organizations and agencies in this new capacity," said Hallman. "I am dedicated to this work because it provides vital services to our children and enrichment to our community."