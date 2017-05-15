CDOT to close I-70 Tuesday for rockfall mitigation | SkyHiNews.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday they will be closing eastbound and westbound I-70 from Fall River Road to Dumont for rockfall mitigation on Tuesday. The closure will take place between 11 am and 3 pm and should take 20 minutes. The full closure could result in traffic delays up to an hour.

Frontage roads in the area will also be closed for safety.

Crews will blast the rock face to free loose rocks as a response to a minor rockslide on westbound I-70 at Fall River Road early last month. An inspection by CDOT's geohazards team determined that mitigation work is "necessary to reduce the risk of a slide in the same area in the future."

Rockfall mitigation on I-70 near Fall River Road started the week of May 8, and is scheduled to continue through June. The same section of road is expected to close for a short period once a week as crews continue to clear the area of unstable rocks.