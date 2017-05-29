Celebrating Memorial Day: Grand Lake’s parade attracts many (with videos, photo gallery) | SkyHiNews.com

Story and Photos By BRYCE MARTIN | bmartin@skyhinews.com

Several hundreds of local residents and tourists came together this morning in Grand Lake for a common purpose: to pay tribute to the nation’s fallen, active and veteran service members during the annual Memorial Day Parade.

The rain held out for the most part, giving way to bright sunshine at the parade’s 10 a.m. start. People lined the sides of Grand Avenue in Grand Lake for the big event. Thunderous applause filled the avenue’s wide open air as veterans and active service men and women marched the parade route.