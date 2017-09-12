Central View: An open letter to the Chinese leader

Dear Mr. President Xi-Jinping:

We have never met. I am just writer with a background as a history professor and in military-contingency planning. The Logan Act keeps me from speaking officially. But I have some ideas on how you might work for peace.

The teachings of Sir Halford John MacKinder, one of the founding fathers of geopolitics, would suggest that the world would be more peaceful if the entire Korean Peninsula were unified under a government that is not aligned with a communist dictatorship or with American-style democracy. In fact, Mr. President, China might be better off if there were a non-aligned buffer state between China and Japan and between China and Russian Siberia. At long last, we could bring our troops home. You might win the Nobel Peace Prize.

But, Mr. President, if you are not willing to go the unification route, how about, as Bruce Walker suggests in The American Thinker of September 6, 2017, you simply annex North Korea and take over North Korea's military and foreign policy, meaning you take control of Kim Jong-un's nuclear-weapons systems. Send Kim to a place where he can get treatment. And you still might get that Noble Prize.

Alternatively, if the U.S. is forced to deal harshly with Kim Jong-un, is China prepared to handle a flood of North Korean refugees? Even worse for China, many North Koreans will head south where their South Korean cousins are up to their hips in food, medicines, cars, and smart phones. China could be facing a unified Korea backed by U.S. forces. For you, not good.

Besides, every time you get ready to hold a big international conference or a meeting with our Secretary of State Tillerson, Kim Jong-un sets off another nuclear explosion or he tests a new rocket engine. You don't need any more of those kinds of embarrassments. Especially, right before your Communist Party Congress on October 18th.

Mr. President, the Japanese understand what it is like to be nuked. But if you let that Kim Jong-un get locked and loaded with nuclear-tipped missiles, the Japanese may have no choice but to develop nuclear-tipped missiles. China won't be the nuclear big dog it once was. Again, not good for you.

Now, if you are not willing to annex North Korea, consider shutting off Kim's oil and gas. Also, you could stop letting Kim use Chinese banks to launder the money he makes from illegal arms sales.

Meanwhile, we can help you with your air-pollution problem. We have a surplus of oil, natural gas, and coal that burns much cleaner that yours. Also, we have thousands of global-warming experts. We'll ship you an entire boatload of them at no cost. Even a former U.S. vice president.

You also must know we can do some things you won't like. We can re-arm the South Koreans with our nuclear weapons. Alternatively, we can teach the South Koreans to make their own nukes. Surely, you don't want any of that to happen. Free advice is often worth what you pay for it; however, you could have a shot at that Nobel Prize.

With every best wish for your upcoming Party Congress.

I remain sincerely yours,

William