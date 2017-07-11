Charlie Wilson to headline this year’s Winter Park Jazz Festival | SkyHiNews.com

The lineup for this year's 35th Annual Winter Park Jazz Festival includes some big names from the jazz world.

The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber of Commerce confirmed the lineup and ticket sales information for the 35th Annual Winter Park Jazz Festival, part of the Odell Brewing Concert Series, to be held in Hideaway Park, located in downtown Winter Park, this weekend, July 15 and 16.

"Having award-winning artists gracing the brand new Hideaway Park Stage is a truly special occasion for Winter Park," said Catherine Ross, executive director of the chamber.

Jazz superstar Charlie Wilson will headline July 15.

Having had eight No. 1 singles in Billboard and four Top 10 Billboard albums including three No. 1 R&B albums, 11 Grammy nominations, and a New York Times and Washington Post best-selling memoir, "I Am Charlie Wilson", Winter Park is thrilled that Wilson will be performing on the brand new Hideaway Park Stage.

The first single from his current album, "I'm Blessed" featuring T.I. has been one of the fastest growing singles on the Billboard Adult R&B chart this year.

Marsha Ambrosius & Eric Benet will headline Sunday's event.

Platinum-selling recording artists and songwriters Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benét will be live on the Hideaway Park Stage this coming Sunday. Nominated for a total of six Grammys and honored as BMI's Songwriter of the Year, Marsha's music is a frank and candid glimpse of her life and perspectives as a woman. Ambrosius will be joined onstage by contemporary R&B artist Eric Benét, known for his dedicated commitment to crafting authentic music that engages the soul. Benét, a fellow Grammy nominee, perfects the smooth and crystal clear sound of traditional R&B, with influences from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald, and Queen.

Saturday has sold out and Sunday is close. Tickets for Sunday's show can be purchased via the chamber's Box Office at (888) 409-5974 or online at Altitude Tickets.