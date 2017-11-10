Chief executive of Northwest Colorado Health steps down

Northwest Colorado Health operates home health and hospice services in Grand County.

Brown was named CEO in January 2011 when she took the place of longtime Executive Director, Sue Birch. Prior to that Brown served as the Director of Development at the agency for 2 years. Brown led the organization through significant growth including the addition of a primary care clinic in Steamboat Springs, integration of dental and behavioral health services at all clinics, the addition of home health and hospice services in Grand County and the process of assuming operations at the dental clinic in Craig, formerly the Dental Coalition).

"Working at Northwest Colorado Health has been a tremendous joy and opportunity," said Lisa Brown. "We continue to serve more people, with increasingly needed services, in the most compassionate and quality way. I am proud of the work we do on a daily basis. I leave with a top notch team in place and they are ready to continue this work with our next leader."

Brown plans to move to Denver in the upcoming months and will be actively involved in the search for her successor.

"Lisa has been a phenomenal asset for Northwest Colorado Health, and for the entire region of Northwest Colorado," said Charlotte Kuntz, Vice President of the Northwest Colorado Health Board of Directors. "She always approached her day with the interest of our patients, staff and community in the forefront. We sincerely wish Lisa the best and thank her for everything she has done for our community. "

A search committee has been established and will begin the process of vetting and interviewing potential candidates. Individuals interested in applying for the CEO position can find more information at northwestcoloradohealth.org.