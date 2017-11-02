Chris and Jack Orear awarded Stacey Cook Scholarship

Two members of the Winter Park Competition Center were among the scholarship recipients of the 2017-18 Stacey Cook/Sun Valley Ski Tools (SVST) Competition Team. Winter Park Natives Chris and Jack Orear were named winners of the award by three-time Olympian Stacey Cook at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., just last month.

Recipients are chosen based on both their passion for the sport, but also their high character and level of community involvement. Winners receive $500 of tools from SVST and $500 of Raceservice wax.

The Cook/SVST Competition Team began eleven years ago. Chris and Jack are brothers, and are currently on the ski team at Middle Park High School.