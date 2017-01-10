Cimino sworn in to BOCC | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Rich Cimino was sworn in to the Grand County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) by 14th Judical District Court Judge Mary Hoak at their regular meeting on Jan. 10. Cimino took the place of Jane Tollett and joins Kris Manguso and Merrit Linke. Linke was also sworn in by Judge Hoak at the meeting.

Cimino took the seat for District 1 Commissioner, which encompasses Winter Park, Fraser, and Tabernash.

Cimino was born in 1971 and grew up in Raton, NM. He joined the military in 1990 after graduating from high school. Cimino was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant to the Air Force in 1994. He served 21 years of active duty and retired effective July of 2015. Cimino moved to Grand County with his family in 2013 when he was stationed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. He commuted to Colorado Springs for two years while his family lived in Grand County full time.

Commissioner Linke ran unopposed for his re-election in Nov. 2016 election for the District 2 seat.