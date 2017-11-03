Climber experiences life-threatening injuries from falling rock in RMNP

A climber on the Martha’s Couloir route on Mount Lady Washington in Rocky Mountain National Park experienced life threatening injuries last weekend when she was struck by a dislodged rock, according to information released Friday by park officials.

Megan Kies, 31, of Lafayette was accompanied by a climbing partner and roped in when the incident occurred, Oct. 29, on the mountain, which is a popular mixed rock, snow and ice climb in the Chasm Cirque.

Two nearby climbers assisted Kies’s partner in providing aid, and a bystander provided information on her condition and location to park staff, according to officials.

The park's search and rescue team arrived on scene at 2 about p.m. and, with the assistance of bystanders, lowered Kies approximately 240 feet to the base, with another 100 feet to a location on the scree slope above Chasm Lake.

Due to Kies’s location and severity of injuries, according to officials, park rangers requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter to extricate her via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable.

A Flight for Life air ambulance landed in Chasm Meadow and transported Kies to St. Anthony’s in Denver. Upon arrival as was listed in critical condition, according to officials.

Rocky Mountain Rescue also assisted the park’s search and rescue team during the incident.