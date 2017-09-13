CLUB 20 to hold Grand County Caucus

CLUB 20 will hold their Grand County Caucus next week to elect the county's representative to serve on the organization's board of directors for the 2017-19 term. The caucus will be held on Sept. 14, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Mountain Parks Electric in Granby.

CLUB 20 is a 64-year-old non-partisan organization built around individuals, businesses and communities in 22 counties in Western Colorado that exists to advocate for the interests of the region on a state and national level.

"I think CLUB 20 is a well respected and listened to group that has had a lot of successes in terms of legislation and funding for Western Colorado," said County Commissioner Merrit Linke, who serves as the current CLUB 20 board member and voting delegate for Grand County. "It's a powerful voice when those counties unite with common interest."

In order to vote for Grand County's new board member you have to have been a member of CLUB 20 for at least 90 days prior to the caucus, and at least six months prior to serve on the board. Board members serve a two-year term.

Linke has been the county's representative since 2013, and said he would like to return to his role as a board member. Earlier this year Linke was also appointed to the organizations Executive Committee, which serves as a recommending body to the general membership. Greg Norwick and Jim White serve as alternates to Linke.

The organization is focused around creating a proactive influence to sustain and improve quality of life in western Colorado through reaching out to decision makers "who allocate essential resources like transportation funding, determine policies governing the use of natural resources like water and public lands, and impact the future prosperity of our communities," according to the CLUB 20 Strategic Plan.

Recommended Stories For You

The plan highlights a series of goals for the organization to be accomplished over the next few years including doubling membership over the next two years, increasing influence over public policy, increasing revenue and more.

Linke said policy makers in the state take the organization very seriously, and that senators, congressmen and even the governor often attend their meetings.

"Folks see the value of CLUB 20 and want to see what people in the western slope have to say," said Linke. "When people like that take note of what we're doing it speaks volumes for the voice and power that it has."