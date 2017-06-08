Clueless in Washington: Pulling out of accord | SkyHiNews.com

President Trump has joined Syria and Nicaragua by pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement. They are the only two others, out of the 195 countries, not in the accord. Trump and his coven of sycophants admit there could be a teensy human-caused effect here and there, but mostly it's a hoax perpetrated by a cabal of thousands of lying scientists world-wide in a nefarious conspiracy funded by China. Hey, I don't make up these tweets.

Every single day, the world burns 18 billion tons of coal and 96 million barrels of oil and that number inches upward every year. Conservatives argue how could anyone think that insignificant pyre could affect something as vast and precious and blessed as God's green earth right down to the sparrow oversight part?

Nicaragua was a hold-out because they said the agreement had no value. They argued that it was voluntary to begin with and it did not address President Ortega's feeling that the U.S. and other rich nations should have to ante up more due to their history and current use of fossil fuels. Nicaraguans, bound by rising seas on both sides, agree with the science and the government has agreed to the premise and goals of the climate accord.

Syria was the only other non-signer because Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was too busy gassing his people from his command center under his desk, and remained unavailable to sign anything. North Korea signed it as did Yemen and Iraq and almost two hundred more countries – just not the U.S.

The agreement isn't even binding. There is no "renegotiation" required. It was just an acknowledgement that the best way to keep the Antarctic ice where it is, was to try to cool things down and avoid the expense of hauling Trump towers to higher ground.

Trump says curbing emissions costs jobs and puts our economy and American workers at a "disadvantage". He railed on about how the accord left China able to build hundreds of new coal-fired power plants, while ignoring the fact that China just cancelled 103 planned coal plants and has budgeted a third of a trillion for renewable energy sources. He ignores the fact that the future carries more jobs in renewable energy than coal.

He did not mention your great-grandchildren who face a growing certainty of engaging in the mass-migration of 50 million Americans retreating from rising sea waters. Trump touts coal as making America greater, while China leads the world in the mass-production, not of solar panels but in solar panel factories, churning out fantastic numbers of ever-increasingly sophisticated and cheaper panels while our administration disavows technology and embraces picks and shovels at the behest of the Koch brothers.

China is swallowing us and the current administration seems determined to widen their jaws by yielding American leadership. Who will fill the void as we leave the Trans-Pacific Partnership? Who will take our position on the Paris Climate Accord? God forbid Trump should fire his blunderbuss at NAFTA without realizing 20 million American jobs have grown up around it.

The wealthy have ripped away huge chunks of middle-class flesh while our congressmen feast on the scraps that fall from their gilt-edged plates. Our lawmakers curtsey to their benefactors while seasoning their dishes with squeezings from the poor.

One has to ask oneself, "How can a guy with so many ocean-side golf courses be so clueless?"