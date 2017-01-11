CO 125 remains closed Wednesday, Jan. 11 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Colorado Highway 125 remains closed Wednesday morning Jan. 11. The current closure stretches from the US Highway 40 and CO 125 junction just west of Granby to mile marker 25, a short distance north of Willow Creek Pass.

Officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the highway heading north out of Grand County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the stretch of road between Granby and Walden. State authorities have since opened northern sections of CO 125 between Walden and Rand.

The latest update from CDOT was posted Wednesday morning at 7:11 a.m. State officials did not provide an estimated timeline for when CO 125 will reopen.

Jeremy Straley of Torrington, WY said he has been waiting at the closure gate through the night.