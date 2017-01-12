CO 125 still closed Thursday, Jan. 12 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Colorado Highway 125 continues to be closed Thursday morning Jan. 12.

The state highway remains closed from the US Highway 40 and CO 125 junction just west of Granby to a location just a short ways north of Willow Creek Pass, according to information taken from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) road status advisory website http://www.cotrip.org.

Additionally Colorado Highway 14 remains closed out of Walden to both the east and west. Highway 14 was closed Thursday morning to the US 40 and CO 14 junction just east of Muddy Pass. Going east CO 14 is closed from Walden to a location slightly northwest of the town of Gould.

Officials from CDOT closed CO 125 Tuesday Jan. 10 citing adverse weather conditions. The latest update from CDOT, issued at 7:14 a.m. Thursday morning, states there is a 25-mile stretch of CO 125 that is currently closed.