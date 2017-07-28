Colorado Freeride Festival kicks off (with photo gallery/video) | SkyHiNews.com

Winter Park Resort was packed on Friday as the Colorado Freeride Festival kicked off, inviting guests from around the world to spectate amazing stunts, massive tricks and much more.

"It's the biggest festival in the state and it's known very well around the world to mountain bikers," said Morris who came from South Africa to see the festival. "We really wanted to see the slopestyle event and to ride the mountain as well."

Visitors came out in force to witness the Maxxis Slopestyle qualifiers, the festival's signature event, that featured 26 world class riders throwing their best tricks to earn their spot in the finals. Nicholi Rogatkin, Max Fredricksson and Brayden Hay led the pack of 16 that will move on to the championship round tomorrow afternoon.

"Today was just [qualifiers] but they put on a show regardless," said Ben from Denver. "My favorite slopestyle rider, Nicholi Rogatkin, was up today and I wanted to see him and see if he'd pull the 1080, and he did so I'm pretty stoked."

The Super Downhill event was also held today, with Dillon Lemarr and Jacqueline Thomas winning the Men and Women's pro race respectively.

Those who weren't participating in the events found plenty of fun around the village where they took to miniature golf, the alpine slide and biking around Trestle Park.

The Colorado Freeride Festival continues through Sunday afternoon.