Community briefs | SkyHiNews.com

Grand Lake Women's Golf Association scores

Outside Cut was the name of the game when the Grand Lake Women's Golf Association hit the course on Tuesday, July 11. Although all 18 holes were played and scored, the only scores that counted were the first four and the last five minus 1/2 each ladies handicap.

Coming in first place was Jean Klanica with a net score of 32 followed by Phyllis Stephens in second with a net 35.5. Third place was a 3-way tie with Lee Rogers, Laura Summers and Kathy Chandler all finishing with a net 40. Laura Summers holed a chip-in for $24 on hole nine, and low putts went to Laura Summers, 30, and Phyllis Stephens, 31.

29th Annual Granby Gut Buster Slated for July 29

The 29th Annual Granby Gut Buster 5K Run/Walk is open to all ages and abilities. Start time is 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. Start and finish areas will be at the Granby Town Hall at Zero Jasper Ave. There will be a bouncy house, music, great door prizes, and refreshments for all. Prizes will be awarded to the overall male and female finishers as well as to the top three male/female finishers in each of the eight age categories. Registration forms are available at the Town of Granby Recreation Department located inside Town Hall, or by calling the Recreation Department at 970-887-3961. Registration is also available online at http://www.active.com. Discounts are available to families and those entering early.

Adult Softball Standings

The Granby Recreation Department posted the results of last week's softball games. The results and current standings are:

Ozzie's Underground over C Lazy U, 20-0.

The Ditch Slap beat Java Lava Leftovers, 28-8.

Granby Bait & Tackle downed Ozzie's Underground, 26-15.

Java Lava Leftovers over Acord Asphalt, forfeit.

League Standings:

Granby Bait N Tackle: 6 – 0

Ozzie's Underground: 4 – 3

The Ditch Slap: 3 – 3

Acord Asphalt: 3 – 4

Java Lava Leftovers: 3 – 4

C Lazy U: 1 – 6

Granby Rec offers Wild Wednesday teen trips

The Granby Recreation Department offers teen trips every other Wednesday in the summer for children going into sixth grade and older. The next trips will be Elitch Gardens on July 19, and Water World on Aug. 2. Meet at 8 a.m. and return by 6 p.m. to the Granby Elementary School. Everyone needs to bring a lunch, drink, snacks, and spending money. The cost is $35, unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Granby Recreation Department at 970-887-3961.

Health Network presents BBQ fundraiser

The Grand County Rural Health Network presents its 5th Annual Bulls, Boots, and BBQ fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. at B Lazy 2 Ranch and Event Center in Fraser. The fundraiser is an 'Olde-Fashioned Barn Dance' to honor the past, present, and future of healthcare in Grand County, while raising money for a local nonprofit that educates the community on health issues, and ensures access to the healthcare system for all Grand County residents.

Event tickets are $75 per person. Purchase tickets at Winter Park Optical, online at http://www.gcruralhealth.com, or call 970-725-3477. Tickets include: BBQ dinner and 2 drink tickets; unlimited mechanical bull riding and an old-west photo booth; and a live and silent auction.

The Grand County Rural Health Network will also present the "Award for Excellence in Healthcare Service" at this event. Award nominees are individuals who best personify service in Grand County's healthcare system, and would be a worthy role model to be emulated by others.

The network's board of directors is pleased to announce the 2017 recipient of the Award for Excellence in Healthcare is Wade Walker, RPh, pharmacist at City Market. Most people know him as the kind-hearted and helpful pharmacist. For more info, contact Jen Fanning at 970-725-3477.