Community briefs | SkyHiNews.com

Pole Creek ladies golf update

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league played a 9 hole Low Gross/Low Net tournament on the Meadow, Thursday July 13th. It was another spectacular sunny day, and at the end of the round the Ladies subtracted 1/2 their handicap for their Net score. The winners were: Low Gross 1st Place Maggy Helm 44, 2nd Place Tie} Cindy Moynahan 46, Janet Conneely 46. Low Net 1st Place Pat Venzke 32, 2nd Place Linda Seale 34, 3rd Place Tie} Gigi Dominguez 37, Mary Byerrum 37. Maggy Helm and Lori Myers had the fewest putts with 16.

Grand Lake Women's Golf Association update

Another great day on the golf course when the Grand Lake Women's Golf Association stepped on the course to play T.O.E.S. This game uses scores from holes starting with a T, O, E and S. Scores are then totaled and 1/2 the handicap is deducted for a total net score. 1st Place winner was Phyllis Stephens with a net score of 56.5. Laura Summers and Jeanne Lucas tied for 2nd Place with a net score of 60. There were 3 Chip-ins and the pot was equally split between Lee Rogers, hole 9, Ann Volz, Hole 15 and Mary Ann Montgomery, hole 17. Low Putts went to Jeanne Lucas, 29 (Happy Birthday) and Phyllis Stephens with 33.

Free August photo exhibit at Granby Library

Granby Library is hosting a month-long exhibit of historic and contemporary Colorado photographs from the new local history book, "A to Z: Your Grand County History Alphabet," by Penny Rafferty Hamilton. For more information visit http://www.gcld.org.