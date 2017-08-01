Community briefs | SkyHiNews.com

Pole Creek Ladies Golf update

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league enjoyed sensational weather Thursday, July 27 playing a Sweet Sixteen tournament. After they completed their round, they threw out their worst hole on the front nine and worst hole on the back nine, and totaled 16 holes for the game. The winners were: Low Gross 1st place Pat Wischmann 67, 2nd place Janet Conneely 75, 3rd place Lori Myers 78. Low Net 1st place Mary Regehr 46, 2nd place Stacy Hoffer 54, 3rd place Jeanne Anne MacDonald 55. Lori Myers had the fewest putts with 29. Sue Seemann, Jeanne Anne MacDonald,and Pat Wischmann shared the chip in pot.

Grand Lake Women's Golf Association update

Incredibly the rain managed to hold off until after play at the Grand Lake Golf Course on Tuesday. The ladies of the Grand Lake Women's Golf Association (the Lakers) played 18 holes of Match Play against equally matched opponents using handicaps. The winners were: Laura Summers, 2 Up; Ivy Howard 6 and 4; Jean Klanica, 7 and 6; Melody Anders, 4 and 3; Lee Rogers, 1 Up and a Push between Ann Volz and Jane Demrow for a tie. There were no Skins, Putts or Chip-Ins this week due to the nature of the game.

Looking for old photos

The Grand County Library Foundation is working on a new project and it needs help from the community. They are looking for old photos and other related information on the history of Grand County's five original libraries. They would also like any memories or stories about the libraries. Send any photos you are willing to share or other information with your contact information to the foundation email at foundation@gcld.org.

Free August photo exhibit at Granby Library

Granby Library is hosting a month-long exhibit of historic and contemporary Colorado photographs from the new local history book, "A to Z: Your Grand County History Alphabet," by Penny Rafferty Hamilton. For more information visit http://www.gcld.org.